Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, & Karisma Kapoor Pose As Taimur Prioritises A Pastry

The Kapoor family is in celebration as Reema Kapoor's son Armaan Jain tied the knot with his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor attended their cousin's wedding and enjoyed the wedding festivities. Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan also looked adorable in a small blue sherwani.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Clarifies 'thought My Trailer Was Better' Remark On Sara's 'Love Aaj Kal'

Taimur Ali Khan is busy with a pastry

Karisma Kapoor shared a family photo on her Instagram account, and it immediately grabbed the attention of fans. The photo has Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor sitting as Kareena stands behind them.

Taimur Ali Khan manages to steal the show as he is sitting on Saif's lap. Taimur, who generally laughs and poses at the camera, is busy eating a pastry. It seems that the pastry must be really tasty to have Taimur's complete attention!

ALSO READ | Kunal Kemmu Believes He Is Not Good Enough To Do A Gig With Saif Ali Khan

Karisma also shared a funny but cute boomerang from the wedding on her Instagram. The boomerang is of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain, and Karisma sitting in a car. The three can be seen gesturing as if they are driving and they can also be seen grooving.

ALSO READ | Here's Why 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Director Nitin Kakkar Addresses Saif Ali Khan As 'Sir'

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared some really cute pictures of the mother-son duo on Instagram. In one picture, Kareena and Taimur are looking at each other.

Another picture has two posing for the camera. Taimur certainly is learning well from his parents as the little one poses beautifully for the camera.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan Talks About Sara-Kartik Chemistry, Says It Will Attract The Audience

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan's Movies That Have Been Shelved; See Full List

Image Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.