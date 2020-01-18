Kartik Aaryan Stared At The 'Love Aaj Kal' Poster In Awe For Three Hours Straight

The trailer for the Love Aaj Kal sequel was recently released on YouTube and other social media platforms. The trailer has garnered 10 million views within 24 hours and is reportedly being loved by fans.

Boasting a cast of Kartik Aaryan, who is fresh off the boat from the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sara Ali Khan, Love Aaj Kal is all set to release on Valentine's Day i.e 14 February 2020. During the trailer launch of the film, Kartik Aaryan expressed his feelings regarding working with a renowned director like Imtiaz Ali.

Kartik Aaryan talks about working with Imtiaz Ali

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he couldn't believe when he first saw himself in an Imtiaz Ali directorial's poster. He kept on staring at the poster and believes he stared at the poster for almost three hours straight. According to the actor, Imtiaz Ali has helped him understand the craft of acting much better and has transformed him as a performer. Kartik Aaryan revealed furthermore that he is a big fan of Imtiaz Ali and has watched Jab We Met and Rockstar multiple times.

Kartik Aaryan reminisced the moment where he received a call from Imtiaz Ali regarding a project. He locked himself in his vanity and lied to the crew that he is going to the washroom and that no one should disturb him.

Imtiaz Ali and Kartik spoke for almost 45 minutes regarding another project but Love Aaj Kal happened eventually. Kartik Aaryan concluded his statement saying that he feels like he is living a dream.

