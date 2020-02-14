Imtiaz Ali's Net Worth Will Make You Believe That He Is A True 'Rockstar' Of Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali is one of the most well-known and distinguished directors of the Bollywood film industry. The director has helmed some of the most successful and popular movies. He has earned his name and fame throughout the years due to his strong scripts and relatable stories.

Imtiaz Ali's Net Worth

Since Imitiaz is one of the finest and successful directors of Bollywood, fans and audience have wondered about the director's net worth. According to networthier.com, Imtiaz's net worth as of 2020 is USD 1 million. Converted into rupees, this comes up to Rs 7.13 Crores.

Imtiaz Ali's directorial debut was the movie Socha Na Tha in the year 2005. Since then, he has released 7 movies. Many of these films are some of the most beloved and popular movies of Bollywood. He has directed Jab We Met in 2007, Love Aaj Kal in 2009, and Rockstar in 2011. He is known for his movies Highway in 2014 and Tamasha in 2015. Before Love Aaj Kal in 2020, Imtiaz had directed Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Imtiaz Ali's recent release Love Aaj Kal has hit the theatres of February 14, 2020. The movie is the second instalment of the Love Aaj Kal series. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the movie works on similar tones like the one in 2009 but shows a modern love story. Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma also play pivotal roles in the movie.

