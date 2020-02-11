Sara Ali Khan Ups Her Shayari Game; WARNS Imtiaz Ali Before Taking Him "for A Ride"

Sara Ali Khan has grabbed all spotlights as the star of the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali will showcase the perception of love from two different time periods, one from a simpler time, second from a technologically more advanced one. The movie is set to release on February 14 and Sara Ali Khan’s social media is flooded with posts revolving around her movie. Most recently, she posted a picture with Imtiaz Ali on her Instagram. Have a look.

Sara attempts to write a poem in her latest Instagram post:

Sara Ali Khan has a huge fan following on her social media account and the actor is adored by millennials and fashion enthusiasts. Sara Ali Khan updated her fans with a picture of herself with Imtiaz Ali amidst her film promotions. The two were seen sitting on a bike and looking in its rearview mirror.

Sara captioned the picture saying that sometimes errors outweigh trials especially if they can severely injure someone. She is seen making an attempt at riding a bike where Imtiaz Ali risked sitting at the pillion seat. Sara Ali Khan in her caption is warning people of the dangers of sitting behind her for a bike ride. She further said that one should prefer running for 100km to sitting behind her even for a mile.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post

The post showed Sara’s goofy side and shows her making an attempt to rhyme lines while conveying her message. Sara Ali Khan in the caption is emphasising on the fact that her movie will release in another 3 days. Love Aaj Kal is a remake of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal that released in the year 2009.

Image Credits: Imtiaz Ali Instagram

