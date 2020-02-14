Love Aaj Kal's Director Imtiaz Ali Shares Unseen BTS Pictures From The Sets Of The Film

Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali has recently shared some unseen BTS pictures from the set of Love Aaj Kal. In the BTS pic, he can be seen directing and giving instructions to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan as well as Randeep Hooda. The pictures have garnered a lot of attention as the netizens claim that they cannot get enough of it. Check out the pictures posted by Imtiaz Ali.

Sara Ali Khan

In the picture shared by Imtiaz Ali, he can be seen having a deep conversation with Sara Ali Khan. In his post, he wore that the little kid has grown up. He then introduces Sara’s character Zoe to the world. Netizens claimed that they cannot wait to see Sara Ali Khan play Zoe in the film. Imtiaz Ali is often complimented by many Bollywood actors for bringing out the best in their character, hence, fans claim that cannot wait to see how he has helped Sara bring out the character.

Kartik Aaryan

Imtiaz Ali shared a series of pictures with Kartik Aaryan on his social media account. In the pictures, he can be seen talking to Kartik Aaryan as well as instructing him on the set of Love Aaj Kal. Kartik Aaryan plays the character of Veer as well as Raghu in the film. In the images, Kartik Aaryan can be seen essaying both Raghu and Veer’s characters as he takes instructions from his director.

Randeep Hooda

Imtiaz Ali introduced Randeep Hooda’s character Raj to the world as he posted a series of pictures with him. In the post, he wrote that it felt as if he worked with Randeep for the first time. However, Randeep played a pivotal role in Imtiaz Ali’s Highway and earned a lot of praises for his acting. In the pictures, Imtiaz Ali can be seen instructing Randeep Hooda on how to perfect the scenes. In one picture, Randeep is seen narrating his lines to the director while the two seem to be engrossed in a conversation for another picture.

