Imtiaz Ali Living Again With Ex-wife Preety Along With Daughter? Read Details Here

The nationwide lockdown has speeded up the rumour mills. A few days back, the speculation of celebrity couples facing a rough patch in their relationship, including Sunidhi Chauhan-Hitesh Sonik, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar, among many others, gave a heartbreaking moment to their fans. But it seems like something positive is also coming its way as a leading entertainment portal has speculated that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has gone back to living with his ex-wife Preety.

Imtiaz Ali and Preety are back together?

Interestingly, a leading entertainment portal stated that Imtiaz Ali has been living with estranged wife Preety from past one month. According to the report, the couple called back their daughter Ida, who is studying in the US, as Imtiaz was stressed about his family. The report also stated that Preety and Imtiaz are quite happy together. On the other side, no official confirmation on the same has been made by either of them.

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali and Preety tied the knot in 1995. But in 2012, the duo parted their ways. In 2018, Imtiaz Ali's friendship with celeb chef Sarah Todd made many headlines as it was speculated that they were in a love affair.

Talking about the professional front of the Jab We Met director, his last project She, a Netflix original series, received mixed reviews on the internet. The seven-episode series features Vijay Verma and ‎Aaditi Pohankar in the lead. The series started streaming on the OTT platform from March 20, 2020.

