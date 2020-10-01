'Odiyan' Shooting Location Range From Assi Ghat In Varanasi To Athirappilly Falls In South

Odiyan (2018) is a Malayalam language fantasy drama, directed by feature film debutant director VA Shrikumar Menon. The movie is penned down by Harikrishnan, and the plot of the film revolves around the legend of the Odiyan clan, who in Kerala folklore are men believed to possess shapeshifting abilities and can assume animal forms. The movie cast Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and Prakash Raj as the lead characters. It received major critical acclaim and was a huge success at the box-office, reportedly making ₹54 crores worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time. One more interesting thing about the movie was the locations it was shot in. Here is all about Odiyan’s shooting locations and more.

Odiyan shooting location

The principal photography for the movie began in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Some scenes were shot at the Assi Ghat, while the underwater action scenes were shot in and around the Ganga River. In Varanasi, significant parts of the movie were shot at the Havelis, the lanes, and the Ghats. A major part of the movie has been shot in Thenkurissi.

The climax fight sequence between the two actors was filmed inside an Indian banyan tree beside the base of the empty Walayar Dam. Olappamanna Mana, which is an illam situated in Vellinezhi, also served as a location of the scene. The song sequence featuring Mohanlal and Warrier was shot at the Athirappilly Falls. The shooting for small scenes in the movie also took place in Vagamon, Idukki district. Filming for the movie was held in Malampuzha during the final wrap. The movie’s post-production took place in Mumbai, Chennai, and Kochi.

The movie was completed after 145 days of shooting. The background sound for the movie was composed by Sam C. S., who made his debut in Malayalam cinema through this movie. The movie also features five songs composed by M. Jayachandran, the lyrics were written by Rafeeq Ahamed, Lakshmi Shrikumar, and Prabha Varma. While Kondoram is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sudeep Kumar and written by Ahamed, the other four songs were sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, M. G. Sreekumar, and Mohanlal each. Odiyan was also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

