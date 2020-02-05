Imtiaz Ali Reveals Details Of Randeep Hooda's Character In 'Love Aaj Kal'

After giving fans hit films like Highway and Cocktail, Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali are coming together for their third project with Love Aaj Kal. The film revolves around two love stories, set in 1990 and 2020 and how the concept of love has changed over the years. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on February 14.

In a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali opened up about working with Randeep Hooda and his character in the film. Imtiaz went on to say that Randeep is a fantastic actor with great qualities. According to the director, Randeep's most impressive quality is that he can completely transform himself for the role he plays. Imtiaz also said that unlike his rough outing in Highway, Randeep will be seen as a ‘suave and charismatic’ owner of a chic co-working space.

Imtiaz added that working with Randeep in Love Aaj Kal was like he was working with a new actor. Imtiaz said that Randeep's passion and dedication to the craft of acting are exemplary and he hopes to work with him many times in different roles.

Imtiaz Ali also revealed saying Randeep Hooda's part in the film was kept under wraps as it was a strategic decision to reveal it at a later stage and now the makers are all ready to reveal his character.

According to Imtiaz, Randeep's character holds and connects the two storylines of the films i.e set in Udaipur in the early '90s and modern-day Delhi. While elaborating on Randeep's character 'Raj', Imtiaz said that he is a modern-day metropolitan man who stumbles upon a growing relationship between a young couple. When Raj begins to tell his love story, it starts to affect the story of Zoe (Sara Ali Khan) and Veer (Karthik Aaryan), and this is how the two love stories in different eras interact with and influence each other.

