'Sara Ali Khan Ticks All The Right Boxes', Says 'Love Aaj Kal' Director Imtiaz Ali

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have grabbed all spotlights as the duo started promoting their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, will narrate the preception of love among the youth. To give a brief picture of it, the rom-com has been shot in two different eras.

Kartik Aaryan will essay Raghu from the 90s' and Veer from the present time, whereas, Arushi Sharma and Sara Ali Khan will romance him in the mentioned eras. Watching Sara Ali Khan as a career-oriented modern girl in the trailer was quite refreshing for the audience. Recently, director Imtiaz Ali also shared some words of appreciation for Sara.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Imtiaz Ali shared his experience of working with Sara Ali Khan and how he thinks she has a long career ahead of her. The director said that Sara can change the concept of the Indian film heroine as she 'ticks all the right boxes'. While lauding Sara, the 48-year-old director added that she looks nice, dramatic, and has a great voice.

Adding to the conversation, Imtiaz spoke about her versatility and ability to fit into any character. The Jab We Met director added that she can fit into any character from any bracket of society. Giving a special mention to her other skills, he said that Sara listens closely and submits completely.

Details of Love Aaj Kal

Apart from 'Sartik' (fan's fond nickname for Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan), the sequel to 2009 film also features Randeep Hooda in a pivotal character. The trailer of the film received a mixed response, while the two songs, Shayad and Haan Mein Galat, hit the chartbusters. The film is slated to release on Valentine's day, 2020 that is February 14.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Imtiaz Ali Instagram)

