The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kartik Aaryan Reveals His Favourite Performance Of The Year 2020; See Which One It Is

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan who has given back-to-back hits, has now already revealed his favourite performance of the year, 2020. Read to know who is the other actor.

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular emerging actors in the industry. He has gained much fan following with his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchanama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pati Patni Aur Woh to name a few. Read to know, who is Kartik’s favourite performer of the year 2020.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Introduces Raghu From 'Love Aaj Kal' Who Tries To Imitate Salman. See Pics

Kartik Aaryan’s favourite performance of 2020

New Year 2020 has just begun and only a few Bollywood movies have released in theatres. However, Kartik Aaryan has already declared his favourite performance of the year and it was none other than Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak. Kartik took to his stories on his official Instagram handle to express his emotion by praising Deepika and also the director of the film, Meghna Gulzar.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Stared At The 'Love Aaj Kal' Poster In Awe For Three Hours Straight

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram story

Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone seem to be the new besties in Bollywood. The two first took the internet by storm when, Deepika requested Kartik to teach the hook step of his song Dheeme Dheeme from Pati, Patni Aur Woh. They met outside Mumbai Airport, surrounded by fans and paparazzi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Reluctant To Do Serious Roles; Rejects Pradeep Sarkar's Next?

Kartik then taught Deepika the trending hook step, while everyone was cheering. After several attempts, Deepika caught up with Kartik and completed the step. Many found them adorable together, while a few criticised them for doing this at an airport, nevertheless, they seemed to have fun.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Also Read | 'Chhapaak' Declared Tax-free In Rajasthan

Chhapaak is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika Padukone plays the role of acid attack survivor, Malti, while Vikrant Massey is seen as a social activist, Amol. The movie received a mostly positive response from the audiences and even other celebs praised the film.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Chhapaak clashed with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office, which received rave reviews. Box office collection of Chhapaak has been in the low side with around ₹32 crores, till now. The movie might receive a flop or average final verdict.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TAKES 'HALWA JIBE' AT BJP
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CBI LODGES FOUR NEW CASES ON RAJAN
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA