Kartik-Sara Starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' And Other Films By Imtiaz Ali That Failed At Box Office

Imtiaz Ali made his Bollywood directorial debut Socha Na Tha. But he got fame after his second film Jab We Met which released in the year 2007. Some of his known works include films like Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar, and many more. Imtiaz, in his directorial career, has also given some movies which tanked at the box-office. Keep reading to know about such films by Imtiaz Ali.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's Throwback Video With Two Naughty Kids Is Rib-tickling; Watch Video

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020, In the film, Kartik and Sara were seen in a romantic role in the present day whereas in past he was seen romancing Arushi Sharma. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali who had also directed a movie by the same title earlier in the year 2009. In the 2009 Love Aaj Kal, we saw Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The 2009 film was loved by fans, but the 2020 film tanked at the box-office.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Gets Slammed By Sona Mohapatra For Promoting Misogyny In TikTok Video

Tamasha (2015)

Imtiaz Ali directorial Tamasha was the story of Ved and Tara. The couple falls in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decides to keep their real identities a secret. Later, Tara returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. The film also explored concepts of dreams, ambitions, and desires. The movie starred Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and it collected approximately ₹69 crores.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan On 'Luka Chuppi' & Shahid Kapoor Announces Second Child

Socha Na Tha (2005)

Directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, the film Socha Na Tha featured Abhay Deol and Ayesha Takia in the lead role. The plot of the film revolved around a boy who is forced to meet a girl for an arranged marriage. Even though he refuses the match, they secretly become friends. Later, things between them get complicated and both get engaged to different people and they realise they have fallen in love with each other. Though the movie was liked by a certain section of the audience, it failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Disapproves Of Sister Kritika's 'rotis'; Says 'no Compromise With Quality'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.