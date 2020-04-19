Kartik Aaryan shares rib-tickling video on the Internet, says 'no compromise with quality'

Bollywood’s handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan seems to enjoy his quarantine period with his sister Kritika Tiwari. The actor shared a funny video on his Instagram where he enacted giving a tough punishment to his sister for not being able to make good rotis at home. The actor at the end gave a message where he wrote that he does not compromise with quality.

Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious video on Instagram

The actor who does not leave any stone unturned to keep his fans and followers entertained during this hour of crisis, shared a rib-tickling video on his Instagram. In the clip, the actor can be seen grabbing a bite of the home-made rotis which was cooked by his sister Kritika. Meanwhile, an excited Kritika can be seen standing on the head of his brother with a rolling pin in her hand, hoping to get appreciation from her brother in return. As soon as Kartik grabs a bite of the roti that was cooked by his sister, he looks at her in a complete shock and later pulls her from her hair and enacts throwing her out of the house.

Kritika pretends to move all around the house like a spin ball with the rolling pin in her hands and as soon as Kartik tries to reach out to her hands, she falls out of the balcony. Later, Kartik can be seen grabbing the rolling pin and wiping his hands. The hilarious video shows that no matter what Kartik Aaryan will not spare anyone when it to having good quality food.

Actor Ruslan Mumtaaz was the first one to leave a hilarious comment under the video and wrote, “Class” with laughing emoticons. Fans of the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor were also quick enough to send their replies under the picture. One of the users wrote that "Its time that Kartik Aaryan will make round rotis at home." Another user termed the video as “Epic” with laughing emoticons along. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Love it, man!”

Kartik Aaryan under quarantine

Kartik Aaryan is spending quality time with his family as India is in a state of lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, 2020. Aaryan is also very active on social media handles and is keeping in touch with his fans. He has posted several videos on his Instagram handle which are hilarious and are flooded with likes and comments from his fans.

Image credit: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

