This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan On 'Luka Chuppi' & Shahid Kapoor Announces Second Child

Numerous things happened this day in the past few years that made headlines in Bollywood. From Annu Kapoor teaming up with Ayushmann Khurrana after 7 years, Kartik Aaryan responding to the allegations on Luka Chuppi, Shahid Kapoor becoming a father for the second time to Jacqueline Fernandez gifting an SUV to her makeup artist, many events occurred on this day. Therefore, we have compiled some of them for you to recall. Have a look at the previous happenings.

Here are things that occurred this day that year

Annu Kapoor teamed with Ayushmann Khurrana after seven years

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor in 2012. Recently, he collaborated with the latter in Dream Girl after seven years. Previously Kapoor played the role of Baldev Chaddha, a doctor. However, in Dream Girl, he portrayed Khurrana’s on-screen father. Therefore, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated the seventh anniversary of Vicky Donor and shared a photo of him with Annu Kapoor on his official twitter handle.

It was quite surreal that the day we completed #7yearsofVickyDonor, we shot together for #Dreamgirl where Annu kapoor sir plays my father. pic.twitter.com/4IYxVCQ5CK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 21, 2019

Kartik Aaryan responded to the allegations on Luka Chuppi

Last year, Kartik Aaryan responded to the allegations of hijacking the success of the Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. He spoke to a leading news portal and revealed that if that were the case, there would not be any iconic pairings including Amitabh Bachchan- Rekha, Kajol- Shah Rukh Khan, and Dilip Saab- Madhubalaji. Moreover, he stressed on the fact that a movie involves teamwork and belongs to everyone who worked on it. He added that Luka Chuppi belonged to his co-stars as much as it did to him.

#OneWordReview…#LukaChuppi: WINNER.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

A situational comedy with a message... Relatable premise, clean humour, foot tapping music, loads of entertainment... Superb climax... Kartik Aaryan top notch, Kriti Sanon damn good. Recommended! #LukaChuppiReview pic.twitter.com/6yngBwgclN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

When Shahid Kapoor announced the second child

Two years ago, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media and announced that they were expecting their second child. Kapoor shared a photo of his first-born daughter Misha with ‘big sister’ written beside her. It also included the drawing of a bunch of balloons. The photo garnered lots of responses from Shahid Kapoor’s fans on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez gifted a brand new SUV to her makeup artist

Two years ago, Jacqueline Fernandez gifted her makeup artist Shaan Muttathil a classic Jeep Compass SUV on his birthday. According to reports, she also confirmed from his co-star Sidharth Malhotra if that would be the perfect car for him. Therefore, Muttathil took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Fernandez walking to the car, while he had no idea about the gift. Have a look.

