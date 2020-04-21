Kartik Aaryan's Throwback Video With Two Naughty Kids Is Rib-tickling; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has given his best shot in his attempts to entertain his fans through his social media updates while amid lockdown imposed by the government due to the spread of novel coronavirus. The actor has shared some rib-tickling home videos featuring his sister and himself as they enact a situational comedy bit. Kartik is also engaged in spreading awareness about the different facets of the coronavirus pandemic through his online chat show Koki Poochega.

On Tuesday, he shared a funny throwback video where he can be seen with 2 of his young fans during one of the outdoor shoots of his films. Kartik has captioned the post, "haste haste kat jayein raste 😂" to lift the spirits of his followers as they beat the lockdown blues. The video is bound to make you laugh as much as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor does.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action filmTanhaji: The Unsung Warrior directed by fame Om Raut.

