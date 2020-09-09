NCP Breaks Silence As BMC Razes Kangana Ranaut's Office; Chooses To Question Her Instead

Responding to Kangana Ranaut's jibe at Shiv Sena-led BMC as the municipal body demolished her Manikarnika films office in Mumbai, NCP leader Majeed Memon instead chose to focus on the war of words rather than the shocking actions and said that it is a 'great insult' to call Mumbai Police as 'Babar and his Army.'

He asked if actor Kangana Ranaut wants people to lose faith in the police and if she wants a chaotic law and order situation. Kangana will shortly arrive in Mumbai amid bitter war-of-words with Shiv Sena, and amid threat of physical violence from Sena leaders. She has also got Y category protection by the Centre, and has moved the Bombay High Court against the brazen action, which she has termed illegal, including in a counter by her lawyer on Tuesday night.

Calling Mumbai police ‘Babar and his army ‘ is great insult to serving team of Mumbai cops. Does she want people to lose faith in police in the city and create chaotic situation on law and order front? — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) September 9, 2020

'Babur has come to raze Mandir,' says Kangana as BMC enters office with demolition notice

Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about the day when the first film under the banner of Manikarnika films was made. Kangana said that on that day construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was announced. The actor said it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.' "Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a tweet.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

#BREAKING on #BharatForKangana | #KanganaRanaut moves Bombay High court as BMC demolishes her office in Mumbai even as she's enroute; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3fdmK pic.twitter.com/fOgftBAo4K — Republic (@republic) September 9, 2020

'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law

Responding to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's notice, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has said that no work is being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises "as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as 'Stop Work Notice' is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position."

No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position: Kangana Ranaut's lawyer https://t.co/qVDRL64MwF pic.twitter.com/HCNxNfZYd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

Kangana will arrive in Mumbai by afternoon, and before her flight took off she said that 'her spirit will only rise higher and higher.' She said that she has promised to give blood to Maharashtra pride and 'Maha government and their goons' cannot harm her spirit.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban'. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

As the actor leaves for Mumbai after the Centre provided her Y category security, Karni Sena members have said that they will escort the actor from Mumbai airport to her residence. As per reports, Jeevan Solanki of Karni Sena has said that the group will be responsible for providing security to the Manikarnika actor. Union minister Ramdas Athawale has also said that his party workers will provide protection to Kangana Ranaut.

