Raj Babbar And Jaya Prada Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Comedian-host Shares A Glimpse

For the Sunday night episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, veteran actors Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada graced the sets. The duo who is gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho shared anecdotes on the show and also spoke about their industry experience. Kapil shared a glimpse from the episode on Instagram and wrote, "Tonight in TKSS Raj Babbar Ji Jaya Prada Ji, Gurpreet Ghuggi Paaji, Ihana Dhillon on #thekapilsharmashow."

As seen in the video, Kapil compliments Jaya and tells her that she's looking very pretty. He also tells her that anyone will fall in love with her at first sight. Kapil also takes a fun dig at her and tells her that he wonders how people stand against her during elections, bursting an instant peal of laughter amongst all.

More so, in the latter part of the video, he tells people that if he is supposed to vote, he will definitely leave the seats and vote for such an amazing person. Later, he asks Raj Babbar about his views on joining Jaya's party, after which the latter jokingly tells the host that he was always with Prada but she removed him from her party.

Here's a glimpse of the episode

Jaya Prada is all set to make her Punjabi acting debut with KC Bokadia’s Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho, alongside Raj Babbar. She had earlier essayed different characters in the Hindi and Telugu cinema. The upcoming outing will also star Nav Bajwa, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Guggu Gill, Karamjit Anmol, Rana Ranbir, Rana Jung Bahadur and Satwant Kaur in pivotal roles. It is helmed and produced by KC Bokadia and the movie is scheduled to release in 2021.

Sharing the title poster of the film, Gurpreet Ghuggi wrote, "BMB Productions & K.C Bokadia Announced A Another Blockbuster Punjabi Movie BHOOT UNCLE TUSI GREAT HO With The Top Performers of The Industry For All We Need Is Ur Support & Blessings." The music is composed by Gurmeet Singh and dialogues are penned by Rashpal Pali. Soon, fans flooded the comments section with love and expressed excitement to watch the movie.

