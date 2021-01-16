TMKOC's Babita Ji Aka Munmun Dutta Meets Comedian Zakir Khan For A Fun Interview; Watch

Back in December, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita Ji, i.e. Munmum Dutta had made headlines after she shared a picture with sensational stand-up comic Zakir Khan on her Instagram handle. Back then, Munmun had announced filming something 'short and fun' with Zakir and fans couldn't help but gush over it. Now, the comedian has shared a video of his interview with the TMKOC fame on his YouTube channel, which was originally shot for the YouTube Originals 'Hello 2021 India'.

TMKOC's Babita Ji meets Zakir Khan for a 'New Year' interview

On the occasion of New Year 2021, YouTube India collaborated with Zakir Khan for interviewing several personalities of the film, television and OTT world for the YouTube Originals 'Hello 2021 India'. Among the few who were interviewed by Zakir included the sensational Sima Taparia of the Indian Matchmaking fame, cook Kabita Singh and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta to name a few. Now, yesterday, Zakir shared a video clip of his interview with Munmun on his YouTube channel, that was quick to make rounds on the internet.

During their interaction, Munmun Dutta and Zakir Khan discussed her liking for travelling, the importance of comedy and how it helped her sail through the COVID-19 lockdown. In her response, TMKOC's Babita Ji revealed that she has watched quite a lot of videos of Zakir to get her dose of comedy and was also all praise about the Haq Se Single fame.

Furthermore, Zakir and Munmun also spoke about Babita Ji's 'diverse fanbase' as they enjoyed a drive across Mumbai's Marine Drive in a well-lit double-decker bus. In addition to that, TMKOC fame also spoke about her culinary interests and revealed that she is a great cook.

For her interview, Munmun rocked a golden shimmery mini-dress cinched at the waist over a black top while the comedian sported a bomber jacket over a black T-shirt and denim jeans with beige sneakers. Yesterday, Zakir uploaded the YouTube Originals on his YouTube channel and, in a day, the video has garnered over 120k views.

Watch Zakir Khan's YouTube video below:

