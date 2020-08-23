In Sushant Case, CBI Team Visits Resort Where He Stayed With Rhea's Family; Denied Access

The Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been going in full swing after their arrival in Mumbai on Thursday. As they questioned numerous people and recreated the scene at Sushant’s home, even the media has been close on its heels, while netizens and celebrities have been praising their conduct. In the latest event, the officials visited the resort in Sushant had lived with Rhea Chakraborty and her family, but were denied access.

READ: Siddharth Pithani & Sushant's Cook Neeraj Contradict Each Other; CBI To Grill Them Again

CBI team visits resort where Sushant-Rhea lived

A CBI team visited the Waterstone resort in Mumbai where Sushant and Rhea’s family had lived in last year, allegedly for SSR’s ‘spiritual healing.’ As per sources, the CBI team were not allowed in, so they left the venue.

Sushant’s family in the message to Bandra DCP Paramjit Singh in February 2020 alerting about a threat to Sushant’s life had spoken about this stay of Rhea’s family with Sushant at the resort.

“On the pretext of curing him of depression, she and family took him to a resort near the airport, and kept him there for months,” Sushant’s brother-in-law had written in the informal complaint on WhatsApp. It added, “Since then, they are managing him and his business affairs. He is downhill since then.”

READ: CBI Probes Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Pithani Confronted; Rhea Likely To Be Questioned

This is apart from the ED investigating details of the trip to Europe that Sushant and Rhea took in October last year. As per sources, Sushant had to forgo his professional commitments to be able to travel. Also, Republic TV has carried statements from numerous staff associated with Sushant, who claimed that they were sacked suddenly, and some claiming that Rhea was behind all these decisions.

CBI probe into SSR case

The CBI has questioned Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda. They also picked up Sushant’s cook Neeraj and then along with him, Siddharth Pithani and house staff Dipesh Swant recreated the scene at SSR’s home on the day of his death, June 14. Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the FIR registered by Patna police, now transferred to CBI, is also likely to be questioned. Pithani, Dipesh and Neeraj are also being questioned on Sunday.

READ: Sushant's Flatmate Siddharth Pithani Confronted By Republic TV After CBI Recreates Scene

READ: Rhea & Others Kept Sushant At Resort For Months To 'cure' Depression: SSR's Family To DCP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.