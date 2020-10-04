In Sushant Case, 'Foregone Conclusion' Brings Out Shekhar Suman's 'warning For Long Time'

The reports of an unofficial disclosure of Sushant Singh Rajput's forensic reports by an expert at AIIMS on Saturday came as a setback for the millions of fans of the late actor who have unanimously raised their voice for justice in his death. Saddened by the number of loopholes in the case despite a threefold investigation, actor Shekhar Suman on Sunday said, “even in the adverse circumstances, the supporters of SSR would continue to fight for the truth.”

The actor said there is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files its report in Sushant’s case and said the truth never dies.

“But we won't give up. Not yet. There is a tiny glimmer of hope still left when the CBI files its report. Even if that is adverse, we shall keep fighting; in our heart of hearts for we know the truth. And truth never dies,” he added.

Earlier, Shekhar Suman termed the AIIMS report ruling out the murder, as a ‘foregone conclusion’ and reiterated that the case has been hijacked, diverted and mutilated.

AIIMS report has come negative.i knew this wd https://t.co/x5927idiMm was a foregone conclusion.ive been warning for a long time that the case has beeen hijacked,diverted mutilated.Disappointed,dejected,despaired,disheartened to so say the least. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) October 3, 2020

Various media outlets have reported that Sushant had committed suicide based on what Dr Gupta has selectively told them as per top sources. Some of them even put out snapshots of Dr Sudhir Gupta's private chats. But there is no official statement from AIIMS.

On September 28, the AIIMS team submitted its report based on analyzing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence. The CBI which had stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared is analyzing the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not.

The previous encounter with Dr Sudhir Gupta

On August 22, Dr Sudhir Gupta spoke to Republic Media Network on record and he had said that AIIMS medical board was surprised to know that how the Mumbai Police allowed the crime scene to be contaminated and led to the possible destruction of evidence, and so it may be difficult for the AIIMS team to come to a conclusion. He had also questioned why the Mumbai Police had done the postmortem in a 'hurried manner'.

The AIIMS team had then sought the additional documents apart from autopsy, viscera, and inquest papers for reexamining. Additionally, the expert panel has sought everything that was in Sushant's room, including sellotape or anything that was on the cloth has been presented as the one allegedly used by the later actor to hang himself. The AIIMS panel was also looking for circumstantial evidence.

