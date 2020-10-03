Sushant case inflection point? CBI may take '302' murder charge call; AIIMS statement due

It’s been 111 days since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, but a concrete answer on what exactly transpired on June 14 is still missing. This despite multiple investigating agencies coming into the picture and probing multiple angles. Amid the continued mystery, could Saturday turn out to be a crucial day in the case as multiple decisions are expected?

Inflection point in Sushant Singh Rajput case on Saturday?

The Central Bureau of Investigation that is probing the case is likely to take a call of adding Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, or the murder charge in the case. The CBI Director might take a decision on this addition after analysing the case file on Saturday. The decision plays an important role as the CBI takes charge of the second phase of the investigation. The much-awaited statement from the team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is also expected on Saturday.

CBI-AIIMS probe details

The team has already submitted its forensic report to the CBI after analysing Mumbai Police’s post-mortem report of Sushant’s body and the photographic evidence. Though sources claimed that the AIIMS report has ruled out giving a clean chit to anyone, and has not ruled out the murder angle as well, the official statement could turn out to be an inflection point in the case.

The AIIMS team had spotted loopholes in the autopsy report by Cooper Hospital, over ligature marks on the body and Mumbai Police passing the buck on carrying out the urine and drug tests, as per sources.

Among other details that could play a crucial role in Phase 2 of the investigation could be a possible investigation into the details of an alleged party held at SSR’s residence on June 13, a day before his death.

Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanad Gupta and Karni Sena leader Surjeett Singh have both cited eyewitnesses who claimed that Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, met on June 13, unlike claims from both sides that the last time they met was on June 8, when Rhea left Sushant’s residence.

Another major development in the case could be the likely summoning of Sushant’s flatmate Siddhart Pithani. He and SSR’s cook Neeraj Singh could turn witnesses and record statements under section 164.

