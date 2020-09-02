In Sushant Case, NCB Issues Statement On Drug Probe So Far; Busts Bandra Dealer With Cash

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday released an official statement on investigations so far in the Sushant Singh Rajput death and related drug cases. In its statement, the NCB said that it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED) in which there were various chats related to 'drugs consumption, procurement, usage and transportation'. Taking cognizance of the matter, NCB stated that it conducted a preliminary inquiry and has launched an investigation in this matter.

In separate incidents, on the intervening night of August 27, based on specific inputs, raids were conducted at Mumbai and two persons, namely Abbas Lakhani and Karn Arora, were arrested and bud (curated marijuana) was seized, the statement said. The agency revealed that it has uncovered the linkages of Abbas Lakhani with an individual named Zaid Vilatra - who has now been apprehended. During the search, Indian currency (Rs 9,55,750/-) and foreign currency (US $ 2081, 180 British Pounds, 15 Dirham) were recovered, which Zaid disclosed were proceeds of drug peddling, the statement added.

Furthermore, the NCB statement revealed that Zaid runs an eatery shop at Bandra, which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown and that he is into the drug peddling, especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money. Furthermore, NCB said that it interrogated a resident of Bandra named Basit Parihar and uncovered his linkages with the details of preliminary inquiry submitted by ED. The investigation is going on, the NCB said.

READ | Sushant Death Probe LIVE Updates

Showik's drug chats come to the fore

Republic TV has already reported that the NCB on Wednesday arrested an alleged drug dealer named Zaid who has revealed the name of another person named Basit who was in contact with Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik. Earlier, the sources said had said that Zaid knew Showik and supplied drugs to him but as per the latest inputs, Basit was a middleman and has also been detained.

Moreover, in a big revelation, Showik's CDRs and chats have also come to the fore and NCB sources have confirmed that the agency has found strong evidence of how he was in touch with drug peddlers. It was Showik who introduced Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda to the drug peddlers, CDR and chats show, as per sources who added that after achieving this major breakthrough in the case, the NCB will soon summon Rhea and Showik for questioning.

READ | Shruti Modi's lawyer says drug named 'AK 47' discussed by Sushant's driver, cook

NCB sources added that Showik had sought the purchase of 5 grams of drugs for Rs 10,000 via Samuel Miranda and cell tower data showed Miranda being within 125m of the drug dealer consequent to this. The NCB also submitted a list of 18 persons allegedly involved in the drug nexus to the Mumbai Police. Of these, four are said to be 'big names', including one actor, one filmmaker and two politicians.

ON STING: Drug dealer hawks Ganja, Cocaine, MD, 'anything'; exposes Bollywood celebs

READ | Sushant's sister Shweta shares unseen pictures of the late actor, says, 'Miss you bhai'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.