Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Issues Statement; Says She's Never Consumed Drugs; Open To Test

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Mansinde on Tuesday refuted allegations that have turned up on account of the ED's probe in the Sushant case over Rhea using and dealing in narcotics.

"Rhea has never consumed drugs in her lifetime. She’s ready for a blood test any time," said Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Mansinde, though he's not spoken about her dealing in them.

On Tuesday, a top ED source told Republic TV that the agency has shared evidence of Rhea Chakraborty's dealing in narcotics with the CBI. According to sources, the ED has shared details of Rhea Chakraborty's deals associated with the purchasing of narcotic substances. However, the ED did not reveal the precise nature of evidence in their possession. Earlier, sources confirmed that the CBI team had met their ED counterparts and were briefed about the financial angles in Sushant's death probe while also sharing the data dump analysis with the agency on Monday.

CBI's 24 questions for Rhea ready

With the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in its sixth day, the agency is likely to summon main accused Rhea Chakraborty 'anytime soon', sources said on Tuesday. Sources added that the CBI is ready to grill Rhea with a list of around 24 questions. Rhea Chakraborty's summoning has been on the anvil since day one of the CBI starting the probe, though her lawyer on Monday said that no communication has been received in this regard.

ED's probe against Rhea

The ED has been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case from before the CBI entered the fray after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from Sushant Singh's accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik and father Indrajit have all been questioned by the ED, and as per sources, Rhea hasn't been able to adequately match her expenses and investments with her income. A number of the others being spoken to by the CBI have also earlier been interrogated by the ED. On Day 6 of the CBI's probe in Mumbai on Wednesday, Neeraj, Dipesh Sawant and Siddharth Pithani once again arrived at the CBI's DRDO guest house for questioning.

