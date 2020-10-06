Sushant's Friend Smita Parikh Harkens To Own CBI Questioning: 'Whole World Looking At You'

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday issued a statement confirming that the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still ongoing and that all aspects of the investigation are being looked into meticulously, including the homicide angle, the late actor's friend Smita Parikh has issued her response.

Taking to Twitter, Smita Parikh requested the Central investigating agency to "speak up" while recalling that she had "huge expectations" when it met the CBI in connection to the late actor's death case. The family friend said "please don't let us SSRians down, we demanded you with faith and the whole world is looking upon." The used the hashtag '#302InSSRCaseNow' which implies that the CBI should add murder charges in the FIR.

Meanwhile, Smita Parikh on Monday demanded the arrest of AIIMS Forensic Department Head Dr Sudhir Gupta, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after Republic Media Network exposed the 'u-turn' by the doctor. Taking to Twitter, Smita Parikh shared a link of a petition demanding the arrest and investigation of Dr Sudhir Gupta. The petition started by Nilotpal Mrinal to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah states:

"We the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput demand a Thorough Investigation of Dr Sudhir Gupta for selectively leaking information to the public and making a u-turn in his analysis of Sushant Singh Rajput case."

Republic Media Network aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who is the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Most importantly, he had held that the crime scene was not fit for forensic examination.

Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence". Republic Media Network asks Dr Sudhir Gupta, that what has made him change his stand so drastically in the past few weeks - in fact, a complete 180-degree U-turn - to allegedly submitting 'conclusive findings' in the forensic report.

