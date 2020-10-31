Sanjay Dutt flaunts another new look as Sonu Nigam vlogs from chartered plane to Dubai

Quick links:
Sanjay Dutt has been among those who has experimented with his looks throughout his career, be it long hair during the initial stage of the career, or shorter hair later, apart from looks in films like Agneepath and Musafir standing out. The actor seems to be experimenting more, after his stylish look as Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 had been unveiled. After getting a coloured spiked hair that had made headlines recently, he has now gone blonde, evident in a post with Sonu Nigam.
Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Nigam recently travelled together to Dubai. The latter shared a vlog from a chartered plane where the duo was seen having a gala time. The Munnabhai MBBS star was also seen treating the singer to some snacks as he shot a selfie video.
Sonu wrote that Dubai was Goggles and Shifu’s, his puppies' new abode and the duo even make a brief appearance in the video. His driver and his brother’s mother-in-law were also present along with him.
The Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin artist wrote that it was ‘bliss’ to see Sanjay Dutt ‘shinning’ and ‘hale and hearty.’
Off to Dubai once again. A hale and brave Sanjay Dutt bhai and my little ones for company. Goggles and Shifu, our little puppies' now are Dubai based. So is Munna Muznabeen, my driver for the longest time. And Sanju bhai too joins us in this trip. A bliss to see him shinning. Also my brother Haresh Vaswani's mother in law Soney Hemnani. Some glimpses of the journey, I know I haven't been regular...
Once again it was Aalim Hakim, who was responsible for 'Dutt’s The Way’ with his platinum blonde hair colour at the stylist's hair studio.
Dutt’s The Way ... AHAA-AHAA 🙌🔥😍 The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair 🔥 Done By Shariq & Rhea : Hair Artists @Salon Hakim’s Aalim #SanjayDutt #AalimHakim #Rockstar #SalonHakimsAalim #TeamHA #SafetyFirst #Precautions #Hygiene #Platinum #Blonde #SmokyAsh #IceBlonde #SocialDistancing #NewNorms #TeamHakimsAalim #SalonLife #Viral #Trending #MovieLife #ActorsLife #fighter #warrior #babarocks #friends @duttsanjay @aalimhakim @shariqahemad84 @createintoexistence
Sanjay Dutt had recently announced that he has recovered from cancer, after two months of treatment. The news had been cheered by his fans and friends from the film industry. He made the announcement on the birthday of his twins Iqra and Shahraan.
Both Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Nigam had been in Dubai previously this year. Sonu Nigam had been in Dubai for many months at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer had even shared that he did not wish to take a risk by travelling to India at that time.
Sanjay Dutt’s kids and wife Maanayata had been in Dubai after being stuck there due to the lockdown, while the actor was in India. After his cancer diagnosis, he had then visited Dubai to take his kids, as Maaanayata arrived to be with him amid his ill-health.
Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to many tracks in Sanjay Dutt’s films like Kaante, Agneepath, Haseena Maan Jayegi and Shabd. The singer has launched tracks like Mata Ki Chowki recently, and also planned to release Ishwar Ka Vo Sacha Banda soon.
Sanjay Dutt is set to resume the shoot of KGF 2, in which his look as Adheera already made headlines. The actor featured in Sadak 2 recently and his films Bhuj: The Pride of India and Torbaaz are also set to release soon.
