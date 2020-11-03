Sanjay Dutt Shows-off Platinum Blonde Hairstyle In Close-up Shots

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is flaunting his new look on social media. Recently, the star’s hairdresser Hakim Aalim took to Instagram and shared a series of photos featuring Dutt’s new hairdo. The actor has opted for a short-cropped platinum blonde shade. Check out Sanjay Dutt’s new hairstyle on the photo-sharing platform:

Sanjay Dutt flaunts platinum blonde hairstyle in close-up shots

Sanjay Dutt’s friend and celebrity hairdresser Hakim Aalim posted a series of pictures of the actor through his official Instagram handle on October 29, 2020, Thursday. It features the star flaunting his new look via close-up shots in the carousel post. Sanjay Dutt has opted for platinum blonde hair colour while sporting a classic beard and moustache. He has completed his look with a dark blue t-shirt and accessorised it with diamond studs in ears, sunglasses, and a wristwatch. Meanwhile, Dutt is flashing tattoos on his biceps and left arm.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Hakim Aalim added quirky words to describe Sanjay Dutt's latest look. He also gave credits to the hairdressers, besides writing the name of the hairstyle. He wrote, “Dutt's The Way ... AHAA-AHAA. The Rockstar @duttsanjay With His New Platinum Blonde Hair Done by Shariq & Rhea: Hair Artists @Salon Hakim's Aalim #SanjayDutt #AalimHakim #Rockstar #SalonHakimsAalim #TeamHA #SafetyFirst #Precautions #Hygiene #Platinum #Blonde #SmokyAsh #IceBlonde #SocialDistancing #NewNorms #TeamHakimsAalim #SalonLife #Viral #Trending #MovieLife #ActorsLife #fighter #warrior #babarocks #friends”.

Comments on Sanjay Dutt's photos

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Hakim Aalim’s snaps featuring Sanjay Dutt's latest look garnered more than 41, 500 likes and over 190 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor wrote how much they loved Sanjay Dutt's photos. Moreover, many among them were glad to hear about Sanjay Dutt's health. So, people also expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, clapping hands, fire, and flower bouquet, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sanjay Dutt's photos:

