Soha Ali Khan Stuns In Red Sari, Opens Up About Her Love For 'heritage Jewellery'

Soha Ali Khan definitely knows a thing or two about posing in vintage clothes and jewellery. The Rang De Basanti actor took to Instagram and posted a picture in a red sari with some vintage pearl jewellery. Along with the picture, Soha Ali Khan talked about her love for heritage jewellery pieces. Find out more details about this story below.

Soha Ali Khan talks about her love for heritage jewellery pieces

Soha Ali Khan loves to be experimental with her fashion. Her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Not just style but Soha often experiments with various colours and fabrics when it comes to choosing her outfit for the day. But while Soha usually opts for casual modern outfits she often showcases her love for heritage jewellery.

Recently, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted pictures of herself posing in a red sari and some vintage polki jadau necklace. In the caption of her Instagram post, she wrote, “I absolutely love heritage pieces of jewellery and appreciate how the old-world charm of heritage designs can be given a new life or a modern twist. This polki jadau neckpiece is one of my favourite designs from the @chaulazheritagejewellery collection with inlaid carved fluoride. It’s a must have statement piece!”. Take a look at Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post here.

The moment Soha Ali Khan posted this picture, her fans and friends were quick to share their reactions on her post. Many fans could not help but compliment Soha over her ethnic look. The comment section was flooded with compliments like, “too pretty” and “beautiful”. A few fans simply chose to compliment the Bollywood actor with plenty of red heart emojis. Take a look at all of these comments on Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram post here.

While Soha’s Instagram post was all about being professional on set and promoting a jewellery brand, her Instagram stories tell a different tale. On her Instagram story, Soha Ali Khan posted a picture of kissing her daughter Inaya. She is seen cuddling and kissing Inaya in the same sari. She also posted a second picture of Inaya where she is sitting at her study table and scribbling on a blank page. Take a look at the screenshot of both the Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram stories here.

