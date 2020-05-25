Neha Dhupia Paints 'expectation Vs Reality' Picture For Kunal Kemmu's Birthday; See Pics

If it weren't for the gloomy days that the nationwide lockdown has brought upon us, our days would've been a lot more exciting with get-togethers and social bonding and all that jazz. Neha Dhupia probably felt the same when she shared a birthday special post through Instagram for her friend Kunal Kemmu who turned 37 on Monday. She shared two pictures -- one of the expectation on a friend's birthday and another of the reality of restrictions and social distancing that we're all currently living in.

She showered love for Kemmu through her post as she shared one throwback picture of a group posing for a photo and another funny pic of only Kunal Kemmu drinking his coffee all by himself. Neha Dhupia wrote in the caption, "the birthday party we planned Vs. the one you ll probably have now..." describing the pictures. She cheered for Kunal Kemmu as she added, "par koi baat nahi aaj nahi toh kal hum party ke kar hi rahengay" (but it's OK. One of these days, we will party.)

Neha Dhupia is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who has kept her fans and followers entertained and informed throughout the lockdown through her social media updates. She has often shared pictures and videos from her personal as well as her professional life. The actor has been garnering a lot of attention these days for her weight loss regime amid lockdown as she has often posted updates of her workout through Instagram.

In fact, Neha recently took a dig at her husband actor Angad Bedi with a hilarious TikTok video where she can be seen eating her heart out. She captioned the video, "Weight loss tips ... I mean chips 😜 ".

