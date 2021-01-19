India Wins Series: Celebrities Pour In Wishes For Team India On Historical Win

All the cricket fanatics across the country are currently rejoicing as team India made history after beating Australia in the 4-match Test series on January 19, 2021. For the unversed, India beat Australia by three wickets and has won the much-talked-about cricket series by 2-1. Although Shubham Gill missed out on his century, Sourabh Pant guided the Indian cricket team to victory today. Soon after the news broke, not only netizens but also several celebrities have commended the historical victory on social media. Thus, take a look at the list of South Indian celebrities who celebrated the country's victory in India vs Australia 2021 match today.

Mahesh Babu

Tollywood Megastar Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note for the Indian cricket team on Ind vs Aus test match win today. Along with sharing the picture of the entire team's victory moment, Mahesh wrote, "History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered.. series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time". He added, "Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND (sic)".

Take a look:

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a collage of all the team players who helped beat Australia in today's historical match along with penning a heartfelt note. He wrote, "2001 Eden Gardens might still be the greatest Indian fight back I’ve seen..but as an entire series..this is cricketing folklore for the rest of history. Well played Australia..but you just came up against India next-gen. Skill, passion and absolute fearlessness". Prithviraj added, "The Border-Gavaskar trophy just set the gold standard for Test cricket! #indvsaus (sic)".

Check out Prithviraj's Instagram post below:

Indrajith Sukumaran

The elder brother of Prithviraj and Malayalam actor-singer, Indrajith Sukumaran also celebrated India's big victory by sharing the same photograph as Prithviraj on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "What a fantastic win! This match will forever be remembered for India’s bunch of gritty supercharged youngsters.. the future looks good! Cheers and congratulations team India (sic)". Have a look:

Nivin Pauly

Mollywood actor-producer Nivin Pauly is also proud of the Indian cricket team and expressed his emotions about today's victory in a heartfelt IG post. Nivin took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of the 'champions' and gushed, "What an incredible performance!!! So proud of you Team India!! #AUSvIND (sic)". Check out Nivin Pauly's Instagram post below:

Kunchacko Boban

The Kerala State Film Award-winning actor Kunchacko Boban also joined the bandwagon of celebrities who rejoiced as today marked a historical day for the Indian cricket team. Sharing a collage of all the players on Instagram, Kunchacko wrote, "What a match....What a series...🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳TEAM INDIA🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳". He added, "The fire within burns the Aussies".

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas also took to his Instagram handle to congratulate team India on the victory. As soon as the news broke, Tovino shared a picture of the players on Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations #teamindia #bordergavaskartrophy #winners". Take a look:

Mohanlal

The five-time National Film Award-winning Malayalam megastar, Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle to rejoice as team India beat Australia by 3 wickets today. Sharing a picture of the team from today's match, he gushed, "Epic". Mohanlal also added, "Congratulations Team India #INDvsAUS".

