Harry Kane Lauds Team India's Historic Test Series Win: 'Every Test Match Was Exciting'

Team India created history on Tuesday after they became the first team to hand Australia a defeat at their 'fortress' Gabba after a pulsating three-wicket win. The win also meant that India retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy, sealing the series 2-1, making it their second consecutive series win Down Under. The series was an epic spectacle, with cricket fans from all across the globe sending their best wishes to the Indian team for their efforts.

Ind vs Aus highlights: Harry Kane lauds Rahane & Co after India win Test series

The India vs Australia Test series had audiences from all across the globe glued to their TV sets as the final day played out, and one among them was Tottenham striker Harry Kane. The England captain took to social media soon after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs, congratulating the team on their monumental effort. Kane wrote that it was an 'unbelievable series' to watch and mentioned that every Test match was exciting to watch in the entire series.

Unbelievable test series win by @BCCI ! Every test match was exciting to watch! #IndiavsAustralia — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 19, 2021

A battered and bruised Indian outfit came back all guns blazing after the humiliating first Test defeat at Adelaide last month. With key players injured and captain Virat Kohli on paternal leave, the Men in Blue, led by Ajinkya Rahane, summoned all their strength to win the Test at Melbourne, before a heroic draw in Sydney. The Indians continued to build on their platform and breached the 'fortress' Gabba, handing the hosts their first defeat in Brisbane in 32 years. India's 2-1 win was their second consecutive win Down Under after Virat Kohli & Co. had achieved a 2-0 win two years earlier.

Ind vs Aus highlights: Rishabh Pant innings, Gill's heroics stand out on Day 5

Shubman Gill laid out the platform for India early in the day, combining well with Cheteshwar Pujara after the loss of Rohit Sharma. Gill scored an elegant 91, with Pujara chipping in with a handy 56 as India looked to force the issue. Rishabh Pant then took over the mantle after Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal, scoring a sublime 89 as he negated the threat of the Aussie bowling attack with relative ease. A quickfire partnership with debutant Washington Sundar in the last hour of play helped India scale the target, with the 23-year-old deservedly hitting the winning runs with a boundary.

