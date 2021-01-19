'Will Be Remembered Forever': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Lauds India's Remarkable Win

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announced a bonus of Rs 5 crore for Team India on Tuesday as India marked a historical win at the Gabba after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Ganguly took to Twitter and termed it 'just a remarkable win'.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

Google CEO congratulates Team India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian cricket team. Calling India vs Austalia Test series victory one of the "greatest test series wins ever", the Google CEO congratulated the champion team and also consoled the Australians, adding, "What a series #INDvsAUS."

One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 19, 2021

India clinch histories victory against Australia

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now finds themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

