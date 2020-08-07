Ajay Devgn Films From 90s That Feature Veteran Actor Kiran Kumar

Ajay Devgn is one of the prominent actors in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his superior movies like Golmaal, De De Pyaar De, Singham, Shivaay, Raju Chacha, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Omkara, Diljale and many more. After being in the film industry for over three decades, he has worked with many established actors of their time. Here is a list of Ajay Devgn films that features veteran actor Kiran Kumar. Kiran Kumar is known for his work in movies like Tezaab and Khuda Gawah in negative roles; his portrayal in these movies won him many accolades as well.

Kiran Kumar is a prominent Indian movie actor and an established theatre actor. Kiran Kumar is popularly seen in many television serials nowadays. He is known for his work in various language films and TV shows mainly in Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati cinema. He has lately ventured into productions as well.

Ajay Devgn films ft Kiran Kumar

Bedardi

Bedardi is a movie released in the year 1993. The movie featured Ajay Devgn, Urmila Matondkar, Naseeruddin Shah, Reena Roy, Ashok Banthia and Kiran Kumar in pivotal roles. Veteran actor Kiran Kumar played the role of Kanhaiya aka K.K. aka Kanya in the film Bedardi. This movie is from that era which featured Kiran Kumar in anti-hero role at that time. Later when he ventured towards TV shows, he took more positive roles.

Kanoon

Ajay Devgn featured in 1994 released movie titled Kanoon. The film was written and directed by Sushma Shiromani. The film featured Ajay Devgn alongside Urmila Matondkar in the lead roles and also starred Kiran Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, and Prem Chopra in the supporting roles. The music of the film Kanoon was given by Vijay Patil.

Gair

The movie titled Gair was released in 1991 and saw Ajay Devgn alongside Raveena Tandon and Reena Roy in the leading roles. The movie follows the story of a little boy who was abandoned on the steps of a temple and is adopted by a rich man. The film is directed by Ashok Gaikwad and also stars Kiran Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Amrish Puri and Sulabha Deshpande in prominent roles. Kiran Kumar played a negative role in the movie Gair opposite Ajay Devgn.

