Independence Day 2020: Unsung Heroes Of India On Whom A Bollywood Movie Could Be Made

India will celebrate it's Independence Day on August 15. In between the pages of history, some names emerged as idols and heroes while some stayed in the dark however contributed equally just like others. On the 73th independence day, here’s taking a look at a few unsung heroes whose stories deserve to be told in the form of a movie.

Durgabai Deshmukh

Durgabai Deshmukh led numerous Satyagraha movements and was also a member of the constituent Assembly of India. She was known for her gutsy nature who forbade even Pandit Nehru from attending the Khadi exhibition in 1923 without a proper ticket. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan would be apt to essay the character of Duragabai as her recently released Shakuntala Devi also portrays a gutsy character.

Lakshmi Sahgal

Lakshmi was an officer of the Indian Army who spent time as a prisoner in Burma amid World War II. She was ordered to form a female regiment called Rani of Jhansi and got the rank of a ‘Captain’ in the army. Janhvi Kapoor who recently played the role of Gunjan Saxena can essay her story onscreen appropriately.

Kamaladevi Chattopadhay

She was the first woman to run for a legislative seat in India. She played a significant role as a social reformer who fought for handicrafts and handlooms industry for uplifting the socio-economic standard of Indian women. Since Anushka Sharma played a similar role in Sui Dhaga, she can portray the story of Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay well.

Kanaiyalal Maneklal Munshi

He was a mighty fighter and especially stood by the Quit India Movement. The founder of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, he was arrested several times by the British regime but he never failed to show his passion and dedication towards our freedom struggle.

Ka Mammen

Ka Mammen was a young freedom fighter. Known for being a pacifist and a Gandhian, he showed true grit and courage while fighting for freedom. Farhan Akhtar is perfect for essaying his role because of his calm and composed stint in ZNMD.

Rani Gaidinliu

At the tender age of 13, Rani Gadinliu initiated the Heraka movement to drive away British from Manipur. Arrested at the age of 16, she was put into life imprisonment by the British. Upcoming young actors like Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan can essay portray her story.

Ram Prasad Bismil

Courageous revolutionary Ram Prasad Bismil led the famous Kaori rail dacoity conspiracy. He was also a great poet who wrote “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna”. He was given a death sentence in the Kakori case and was hanged at the mere age of 30. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is apt for his roles as he is a singer himself and has essayed powerful roles in films like Article 15.

Khudiram Bose

He was known to carry out numerous bomb attacks on the British. He was sentenced to death at the age of 18 on charges of bomb attacks. Siddharth Suryanarayan who essayed the role of Bhagat Singh in uNis apt to portray his role on screen.

