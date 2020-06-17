Shoojit Sircar Says 'Sardar Udham Singh' Shooting 'not Hugely Affected' By COVID-19

Ever since the government gave a nod to the resumptions in shootings as a part of Unlock-1, several filmmakers have restarted their work on the projects in the pipeline. Recently, director Shoojit Sircar confessed to a media outlet that his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh has not been hugely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He also spoke about his plans beginning with the post-production work on the project soon.

Shoojit Sircar opens up about Sardhar Udham Singh shooting

When the Piku filmmaker was asked about the impact of the ongoing pandemic on the film, the director reportedly said that not much has been affected at this moment. The crew had finished a larger part of the shoot before the lockdown commenced. The director revealed that they are currently at the beginning of the post-production stage and it's long post-production because it's a period film that got halted because of the lockdown.

Adding further, Shoojit who is basking in the success of his recent film Gulabo Sitabo which was released on the digital space, said that since the permissions for shootings have been granted by the government, the production house is thinking to start with post-production soon. The director said that they are in no hurry as the film is slated to hit the screen next year, so they will slowly and gradually start the post-production. The director concluded his interview and said that he has this feeling in him that once the theatres reopen, everything is going to spiral into a lot of bottleneck jam. Keeping his fingers crossed, the director said that everything will be clear in the next two months possibly.

The film starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role will bring alive the story of martyr Udham Singh, who was assassinated by Michael O'Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder and hanged in July 1940.

Earlier, the producer of the film, Ronnie Lahiri, opened up about the release date of the film and spilled beans around the post-production of the film. In his interview with a leading daily, Ronnie Lahiri said that he does not think a January 2021 release is possible considering the current situation. Interestingly, Ronnie Lahiri was asked about the future of Sardar Udham Singh, comparing it with Gulabo Sitabo that released on an OTT platform owing to the pandemic. To which he replied saying that earlier they had an October 2020, release, but they had then moved it to January 2021. But, given the current situation, it seems unlikely to fix a January 2021 release. Elaborating about the same, the producer said that the team has already lost over two months to the pandemic.

