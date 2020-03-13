'India's Best Dancer' Contestant & Her Parents Get A Beautiful Gift For Judge Malaika

India's Best Dancer is a new show that just started on Sony channel. The show is hosted by popular comedian Bharti Singh along with her husband and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The format of the show includes a 90 seconds rule where the contestants have to show a dance piece within 90 seconds to get selected by the three judges of the show. The auditions for the show were being held at many locations in India, including Jaipur, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Lucknow, Delhi, Vadodara, Indore, Pune, and Mumbai. So one can expect a diverse range of contestants that will be seen on the dance competition show.

Malaika Arora's surprise gift on India's Best Dancer

Malaika Arora was recently gifted a Paithani sari on her new dance competition show that she is judging along with two other judges. A contestant on the show Rutuja came with a surprise for Malaika when her parents came on the stage to gift Malaika. Rutuja’s parents gifted Malaika a beautiful pink saree along with a 'nathni' (nose ring) on the show. Malaika was so touched by their gesture that she praised the colour of the sari and thanked Rutuja and her parents for the gift.

Rutuja's parents came all the way from Pune to show their appreciation and respect for judge Malaika. Even Malaika Arora and other judges were seen praising Rutuja's parents for supporting their daughter to pursue the traditional Marathi dance called Lavani.

India's Best Dancer timings

Apart from Malaika Arora, India's Best Dancer judges include choreographer Geeta Kapoor and choreographer Terence Lewis as well. The show airs on Sony TV where the first episode aired on February 29, 2020. India's Best Dancer can be watched from 20:00 to 21:30 IST on weekends. Till now, only three episodes have aired on Sony TV and the dance competition is already gaining a massive hype due to the new and talented set of contestants who have appeared on the show from all over India.

