Malaika Arora Rants About 'Supermodel Of The Year' Finalist Manila's Behaviour; Here's Why

The popular MTV show Supermodel of the Year is nearing its finale and fans are excited to see its outcome. The show has seen lots of setbacks and arguments among the judges and the contestants over the run of the show. Now, towards the end, the makers decided to do one more photoshoot session of the contestants with the judges and the trophy.

Does Malaika Arora doubt finalist Manila's common sense?

In a promo released two days ago, all the contestants can be seen having a gala time during the shoot. The theme was set to be as the contestants have won the trophy and are now going on a celebratory drive with the judges. While most of the contestants managed to shoot with ease, one contestant however did invite the wrath of Malaika Arora.

Contestant Manila appeared for her shoot towards the end after all were done and Malaika Arora can be seen lashing out at her. Just a few hours ago, the makers released another promo that shows what exactly happened.

In the video, the host announces that this is their final shot and hence they are free to do whatever they want. Manila took the liberty to sit on the front seat which did not go well with Malaika Arora.

The photographer himself addresses the judges that due to her height it is difficult to get her in the frame. This enraged Malaika as she remarked that Manila should have some common sense to know where and how to pose. The photographer advised her to stand, to which Malaika Arora told him that this is something she needs to understand and not be told. The host of the show once again advises Manila to follow the instructions of Malaika and take the hint.

Malaika Arora, however, does not stop and continues to rant and even calls her tiny and remarks how she sat right in the front. The host is once again seen talking to Manila to take a hint before the promo eventually closes.

The fans in the comments called out Malaika Arora and had mixed reactions to her statements. The audience will now have to wait and watch the episode to find out how this argument turned out and whether it a affected Manila's photoshoot.

