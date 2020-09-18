India's Deaf Community Thanks Ranveer Singh; Say, "With Your Support We Felt Inspired"

Ranveer Singh has been praised and thanked by the Indian Deaf Community for his efforts in making the Sign Language as the official 23rd language of India. The actor is known for his efforts towards social welfare and thus he has signed a petition urging the authorities to take this step. According to a report by Mid-Day, Ranveer Singh has been constantly putting in efforts to make the Sign Language as the 23rd official language for India.

India's Deaf Community shows their gratitude towards Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has also not backed down in trying to spread awareness about the importance of Sign language. His record label IncInk, which he formed with Navzarr Eraanee, has made several videos in which sign language has been used extensively. This was seen as a huge progressive step by the record label and was also lauded by many.

These efforts of Ranveer Singh have been noticed by the Indian Deaf Community who wished to thank him for the efforts he has been undertaking. Thus, according to the report, close to 25 members of the community said that they would like to thank Ranveer Singh for his efforts. They further mentioned that they appreciate his efforts to make the Sign Language as the 23rd language in India. They also showed their gratitude towards Ranveer Singh for supporting a wonderful cause such as that.

Further on, they mentioned that they feel inspired to have his support with them. They also went on to add that the Indian Sign Language is a beautiful language in general and thus they praise Ranveer Singh for his support. They once again thanked the actor and mentioned that they feel happy and grateful for him and his efforts.

Speaking on this, Ranveer Singh too addressed the community and thanked them for their kind wishes. He added that IncInk was created as a platform to encourage inclusivity through art. Therefore, it was this reason that they were committed to making Indian Sign Language as the 23rd official language in India. Ranveer Singh added that he hopes the progressive step has a ripple effect and goes on to provide equal access to all areas in terms of education and employment to more than 10 million deaf people in India.

