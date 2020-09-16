Ranveer Singh Poses For Paps As He Steps Out For Shopping With Mom Anju Bhavnani; Watch

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out with his mother Anju Bhavnani. In the video, the actor is seen entering a shop. He is seen holding his mom’s hand as the duo enters the shop. Later in the video, he is seen coming out of the shop with his mother. Ranveer Singh is spotted wearing a black tracksuit with beige stripes and prints over it. His look is completed with black sunglasses and clean groomed hair.

On the other hand, Anju Bhavnani was spotted wearing an orange coloured top with black trousers. She was also seen carrying a black bag to complete her look. Though Ranveer Singh didn’t pose for the paps during the time when he was entering the shop, after he was leaving the shop, he escorted his mom to the car and then posed for the paps. Take a look at this video:

Also Read| Ranveer Singh shows off 'Sakht Launda' look in recent photo, leaves fans love-struck

Deepika Padukone spotted at the airport

On September 11, Deepika Padukone was also spotted by the paparazzi as she was leaving for Goa for her next film. She is reportedly leaving for a yet-untitled film helmed by Shakun Batra. According to the reports, the actor will stay in Goa for 2 months to shoot the film. She was spotted wearing a full neon green outfit at the airport. Her look was completed with white sneakers and a pink bag. Taking the precautions in mind, the actor was seen wearing a face mask and waved to the paparazzi before going inside.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's unmissable chemistry in 'Aang Laga De' BTS; Watch

On the work front

Ranveer Singh's movies have received widespread acclaim from fans and critics in recent times. He will next be seen in an upcoming sports drama film '83. The film is based on India's victorious 1983 World Cup campaign under Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh will be portraying the role of Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia Dev.

Other Ranveer Singh's movies that are scheduled to release soon are Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and Ranveer is expected to play the role of Simmba again. The actor will also feature in a Dharma production film called Takht. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ali Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is a story about the enmity between brothers caused for the succession of the throne.

Also Read| Ranveer Singh makes a comeback to sets after 5 long months

Also Read| When Ranveer Singh & Diljit sported the same red Louis Vuitton hoodie; Who wore it better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.