Ranveer Singh & IncInk's Campaign For ISL In India Receives Support

Ranveer Singh had been campaigning for the Indian Sign Language, ISL to be recognized as an official language. Helping him in the process was IncInk. He released a sing language video called Spitfire’s Vartalap. After months of arduous efforts, their toil bore fruits and their success has received an overwhelming response on social media. Here's what this is about.

Ranveer Singh's efforts along with Spitfire makes ISL India's official language

An Instagram page called accessmantra2019 posted a video in sign language to appreciate and express their gratitude for the efforts of IncInk and Ranveer Singh. ISL has now been recognised as India's 23rd language and the online petition had also received an overwhelming number of signatures. They also added a note along with the video.

The note to the Instagram post says, "Few months ago, @incinkrecords released their ISL music video – Vartalap by Spitfire (@ntnmshra). Also, they have collaborated with Access Mantra Foundation and NAD-India to encourage people to sign the ISL petition to declare ISL as the 23rd recognized language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution". Many people have also expressed their gratitude to IncInk Records, Spitfire and Ranveer Singh for their efforts. They ended the note saying that since everyone loved the ISL video so much, they will soon be uploading another music video soon.

Ranveer Singh's efforts receive overwhelming response

The ISL video shows many people using the sign language to thank everyone for their support. There were many physically challenged people from different states of India who expressed their gratitude for ISL being recognised as an official language. Ranveer Singh also shared the video on his Instagram. Take a look:

Earlier in May, Ranveer Singh had shared the video, Vartalap to campaign for the cause. He has also planned to sign an official petition for ISL to be recognised nationally. Adding a caption to the video he said, "This is our first sign language video on @ntnmshra’s track ‘#Vartalap’ with the hope that the track will trigger more conversations related to making Indian Sign Language the 23rd official language of India. Do give it a listen and we hope you like it". Take a look:

Image credit: Ranveer Singh Instagram, accessmantra2019 Instagram

