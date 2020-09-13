Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's Unmissable Chemistry In 'Aang Laga De' BTS; Watch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the lead characters in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s tragic romance drama, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela (2013). Ranveer and Deepika’s on-screen chemistry in the movie won the hearts of the audience and their real-life love story too started to brew on the sets of this movie.

The movie was a commercially successful and was loved by the people not only for its great storyline and the performances of the actors but was also in the talks for the great songs that are in the movie. Here are Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s sizzling chemistry in the behind the scenes of their popular song from the movie, Aang Laga De.

Aang Laga De behind the scenes

Aang Laga De is one of the most popular songs from the movie, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ramleela (2013). The songs have been sung by Aditi Paul and Shail Hada. The music for the song has been given by Sanjay Leela Bansali and the lyrics of the song are by Siddharth and Garima. The song features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

In the song, the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is completely visible. In this video, Sanjay Leela Bhansali can be seen guiding the two actors at each step and teaching them what is to be done. Ranveer Singh can be seen saying that it is a spectacular song and Deepika Padukone says that the song is very new sounding.

Talking about one of the sequences in the song, Ranveer Singh says that it can’t be any on-screen kiss because it’s in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie so it has got to have the madness and it has to have something about it, something special.

During a media interaction during the promotions of the song, Deepika Padukone revealed that after shooting the song for three days, Sanjay Leela Bansali asked her to change her entire costume because he wasn’t feeling right. The actors re-shot the entire song in Deepika Padukone’s new costume. Ranveer Singh revealed that while Deepika Padukone’s costumes were being changed repeatedly, he was freezing because they shot the song in January and he was bare-bodied throughout the song. He mentioned that the song took about a week to be completed.

