Steven Spielberg's Birthday: Here Are A Few Dynamic War Movies By The Hollywood Director

Steven Spielberg is celebrating his birthday today on 18th December. He is a legendary film director, producer, and screenwriter & has been labelled as a 'pioneer' of his Industry. His movies have not only moved fans but changed how the world views cinema and thinks about theatre experiences. So on Steven Spielberg's birthday, here are some of his best films based about or around war:

Also Read | Steven Spielberg Quiz: Can you guess popular Steven Spielberg movie based on its plot?

Steven Spielberg's war movies

Schindler's List

The 1993 film was directed and produced by Steven Spielberg and written by Steven Zaillian. Based on the novel of the same name, the plot of the movie revolves around a man who saves many Jew people during the Nazi time. The cast of the movie is Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler, Ben Kingsley as Itzhak Stern & Ralph Fiennes as Amon Göth.

Also Read | Milind Soman featured in '2 movies related to same day', Ankita wishes 'Happy 16 December'

Saving Private Ryan

This 1998 movie is directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Robert Rodat. The plot of the movie revolves around the Invasion of Normandy in World War II & the soldiers fighting that war. It casts Tom Hanks as Captain John H. Miller, Edward Burns as Private First Class Richard Reiben & Matt Damon as Private First Class James Francis Ryan.

Also Read | Vijay Khote's birth anniversary: Here are his most memorable Marathi movies

War of the Worlds

Directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Josh Friedman and David Koepp, this 2005 film is about an alien invasion on earth & it's the aftermath. The film casts Tom Cruise as Ray Ferrier, Dakota Fanning as Rachel Ferrier, Justin Chatwin as Robbie Ferrier & Miranda Otto as Mary Ann Ferrier. The film received high praises by fans.

Also Read | Loved John Abraham in 'Vicky Donor'? Here's a list of movies with actor's guest appearance

Bridge of Spies

Bridge of Spies is a 2015 movie directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg, written by Matt Charman and the Coen brothers. It casts Tom Hanks as James B. Donovan, Mark Rylance as Rudolf Abel & Scott Shepherd as Hoffman. The movie's plot revolves around a case of a US army pilot who is stuck in Russia after his plane was shot down.

War Horse

This 2011 film is directed and produced by Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay written by Lee Hall and Richard Curtis. It showcases the story of a War Horse and his life. The cats of the movie are - Jeremy Irvine as Albert Narracott, Peter Mullan as Ted Narracott & Emily Watson as Rose Narracott.

Empire of the Sun

This 1978 movie was directed by Steven Spielberg and stars Christian Bale, John Malkovich, Miranda Richardson and Nigel Havers in different roles. The film is based on WWII and Japan's invasion of China. The film is based on J. G. Ballard's novel Empire of The Sun

1941

The film is directed by Steven Spielberg, written by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale. It cast Dan Aykroyd as Motor Sergeant Frank Tree, Ned Beatty as Ward Douglas, John Belushi as Captain "Wild" Bill Kelso & Lorraine Gary as Joan Douglas. It based around the lives of people after the Pearl Harbour attacks.

Munich

This 2005 film is produced and directed by Steven Spielberg, co-written by Tony Kushner and Eric Roth. The film casts Eric Bana as Avner Kaufman, Daniel Craig as Steve & Sam Feuer as Yosef Romano. The film is based on Operation Wrath of God which was initiated after the Munich massacre at the 1972 Summer Olympics.

Transformers

Transformers is a 2007 movie that is directed by Michael Bay, with Steven Spielberg serving as executive producer. It casts Shia LaBeouf as Sam Witwicky, Josh Duhamel as Capt. William Lennox & Megan Fox as Mikaela Banes. The movie's plot revolves around a war between in Decepticons vs Megatron and humans.

Letters from Iwo Jima

This is a 2006 movie that is directed and co-produced by Clint Eastwood and is produced by Steven Spielberg. The movie casts Ken Watanabe as General Tadamichi Kuribayashi, Kazunari Ninomiya as Private First Class Saigo & Tsuyoshi Ihara as Lieutenant Colonel Baron Takeichi Nishi. The movie showcases the Battle of Iwo Jima from a Japanese & American perspective and won many awards.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.