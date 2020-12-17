Loved John Abraham In 'Vicky Donor'? Here's A List Of Movies With Actor's Guest Appearance

Actor John Abraham is celebrating his 48th birthday on December 17, 2020. The actor is known for his awe-striking roles and his critically yet commercially successful films. He looks back to his 17-year-old career that started with his debut in Jism in 2003. John Abraham's movies in the lead role have won a lot of hearts, but those exhibiting him in cameo roles are no less. If you loved his cameo in Vicky Donor, you are sure to enjoy other films where the actor has made a remarkable guest appearance. Here is a list of movies with John Abraham's cameo roles to mark the actor's birthday.

READ | John Abraham's cameo in Vicky Donor and other Blockbuster Movies; See List

READ | John Abraham's movies Quiz: Can You Guess The Names Of These Films By Just Their Plot?

John Abraham's Cameo Roles

1. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

The movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released in 2006. In this movie, John Abraham was initially chosen to lay the role taken by Arjun Rampal as Preity Zinta's boss, but the director later decided that it would be too small for the actor. He was then given the role of the DJ, and it earned him a lot of recognition as the role suited his persona completely.

2. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was released in 2011. In this movie from the YRF, John Abraham was just spotted making a friendly pass-through. The black tuxedo looks that the actor was donned in won a lot of hearts from lovestruck fans.

3. Shikhar

The film Shikhar was released in 2005. Being a movie from John's close friend Mathew Matthan, the actor got to play a cameo role in the movie starring Ajay Devgn. Shikhar was the first movie in which John Abraham played 'himself'.

4. Little Zizou

Little Zizou was released in the year 2009. The movie is about the quarrels between two Parsi families who consequently come to terms with each other towards the end. John Abraham played the role of a young Parsi boy in the movie.

5. Luck By Chance

Released in the same year as Little Zizou, Luck By Chance saw John Abraham in a quirky cameo role, just like his other movies with guest appearances. One of his dialogues in this movie said: "I want to do something different". According to IMDb, the dialogue felt ironical in the storyline, as he played himself in the movie.

6. Hattrick

The movie Hattrick was released in the year 2007. In this movie, John Abraham was initially selected to play as a guest of honour for the cricket matches. However, the actor ended up making a guest appearance as himself in the song "Wicket Bacha".

7. Wazir

The 2016 film Wazir saw John Abraham in one of his iconic bureaucrat roles. He played the Superintendent of Police in the movie. The lead actors in the movie were Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari.

8. Sardar And Grandson

John Abraham is reportedly going to make a guest appearance in the movie Sardar and Grandson. In the movie, John is going to play the role of a Sardar from the backdrop of 1947. According to Bollywood Hungama, his first look was appreciated and accepted warmly by his fans.

READ | John Abraham Shares That He Plans His 'next Attack' On His Days Off Shoot; Take A Look

READ | John Abraham Named As PETA's Person Of The Year For His Fierce Advocacy Towards Animals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.