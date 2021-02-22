'Injuries, Bruises All Worth It': Nora Fatehi After Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actress Nora Fatehi has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021 as 'Performer of the Year'. Elated to be conferred with the award, Nora took to Instagram and penned a note while sharing the happiness of being acknowledged for her hard work and gaining recognition in the entertainment industry. "This uplifts me and encourages me to do more to create an even bigger impact in the world of entertainment," said Nora after winning the award.

Nora Fatehi wins Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Nora penned a post while thanking her fans for their support and encouragement. The Street Dancer 3D actress felt amazing to receive honour and appreciation for her work on the big screen. Nora wrote, "I'm always grateful to my fans and supporters." She further added, "Thank you so much @dpiff_official for honouring me with the Performer of The Year Award! it means so much that I’ve been recognised and appreciated for my work and presence! All the bleeding knees, back injuries, bruises, cuts, sleepless nights were all worth it".

"Cheers to more performance-oriented songs and Films, this is the start of my presence in content-driven films and performances as an actor now!". She concluded, "Let's do this! Next year ill be taking the best actress award too... Wait for it."

Read: Nora Fatehi Posts BTS Pic From 'Chhore Denge' Sets, Says 'passionate Woman Is Worth Chaos'

Read: Nora Fatehi Wishes Dilbar's Arabic Composer Achraf Aarab On His Birthday; See Pics

After entertaining her fans with groovy moves, it seems that the actress stood as a perfect match for the award. She has won hearts of with some mind-blowing performances in the past few years. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nora was last seen dancing on the peppy track Chood Denge. Before this, she was also seen dancing in Guru Randhawa's track Naach Meri Rani which was released in 2020. Her upcoming projects include Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Read: Netizens Troll Nora Fatehi For Wanting To Marry Taimur; Actor Calls It 'hilarious'

Read: Nora Fatehi Reveals 'easiest Way' For Women To Find Out If A Man Is Cheating On Them

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.