Netizens Troll Nora Fatehi For Wanting To Marry Taimur; Actor Calls It 'hilarious'

Nora Fatehi has been making headlines for her performance in the much-acclaimed music video titled Chorr Denge. However, this does not seem to be the only thing that has been making headlines, Nora’s remark on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has taken the internet by a storm. For the unknown, Nora Fatehi recently made an appearance on the radio show What Women Want by Kareena Kapoor Khan and expressed her desire to marry her son Taimur.

After Nora's interview with Kareena, social media was flooded with memes and jokes about the same thing. The statement went viral in no time. Calling it 'hilarious', Nora Fatehi said things were ‘blown out of proportion’.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nora Fatehi called the situation ‘hilarious’. She added that in her culture when a baby is cute, they do make a joke about it. She also was trying to do the same since he is super cute; however, things were blown out of proportion.

The actor also went on to indulge in a session during the interview where she read some comments below her music video. Some of the comments read, “Taimur is going to be in depression after watching the music video”. On reading the comments, Nora Fatehi replied that as she is Taimur’s wife-to-be, she wants to ask him to take notes from ‘Chhor Denge’ and behave.

About Nora's statement on Kareena Kapoor's chat show

During the interaction at What Women Want, Nora and Kareena shared a fun banter where they spoke about many other things. The actor told Kareena that she and Saif could "think about" her engagement or her marriage to Taimur Ali Khan when he grew up. The comment left Kareena's speechless. She exclaimed, "He is just four years old" and there's also a long way to go. Kareena's statement, however, did not discourage Nora, who she said she was ready to "wait for him".

Chhor Denge

Chhor Denge is sung by Parampara Tandon and features Nora Fatehi and Ehan Bhat in leading roles. The song's lyrics are written by Yogesh Dubey, and the same music was composed by Sachet-Parampara. The track was released on February 4, 2021, and over 58 million views were received on YouTube. Watch the video:

