Nora Fatehi Posts BTS Pic From 'Chhore Denge' Sets, Says 'passionate Woman Is Worth Chaos'

Nora Fatehi's latest song titled Chhor Denge released on February 4 and heaped praises from fans. Nora danced between a fire ring in the song and shared many glimpses from the sets of the number. On Friday morning, she posted yet another BTS pic from the sets in which she was seen grooving in the ring. She posed as if she was just about to perform the back-flip. Sharing the same, she penned, "A passionate woman is worth the chaos, right into your soul." As of today, Chhor Denge has surpassed 89M views and is still counting.

Nora shares BTS pic from Chhor Denge sets

Earlier, the actor and dancer also dropped a video and revealed her favourite part from the song. Along with this, she also penned a few lines from the track in the caption. In the video, she walked on the burning coal after she confronted the man she loved. She danced in the same ring and flaunted her moves. In the caption, she wrote, "My fav part - Arre tum kya janoge, Kitna maza aata hai dil tod ke..Aane na denge, Ankhon mein apni hum nami...Arey ban’ne na denge, Tumko hum apni kami."

While releasing the song, the makers wrote, "Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Bhushan Kumar's Chhor Denge, a brand new song in the voice of Parampara Tandon featuring Nora Fatehi and Ehan Bhat." While the lyrics of the song are penned by Yogesh Dubey, Sachet-Parampara has composed it. Meanwhile, the video is directed by Arvindr Khaira and Sourav Roy has produced the music.

Before this, Nora teamed up with Guru Randhawa for the peppy track titled Naach Meri Rani. The song hit the headlines and in no time it went viral and went on to become a massive hit. In her note, the actor thanked her fans for showering so much love upon her number. "Thanks for all the love and support you’ve shown so far and keep it coming. Stay tuned," she penned. The song has hit a staggering 386M views on YouTube. On the work front, she will be seen in the upcoming movie, Bhuj: The Pride of India, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, Pranitha Subhash.

