Inside Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's intimate wedding in Mumbai; See Pics

Singer Aditya Narayan tied a knot with longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a private ceremony on Tuesday in Mumbai. Aditya and Shweta’s wedding was held at ISKCON Temple and was attended by close friends and family in attendance due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Pictures and videos from the couple’s intimate wedding festivities have been surfacing on social media leaving their fans craving to catch a glimpse of all the ceremonies.

Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a series of pictures on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the wedding rituals held at the Iscon temple. For the wedding, Aditya and Shweta wore matching ivory and gold outfits. Shweta accessorized her wedding look with heavy kundan necklace and matha Patti. Apart from the looks of the two, several pictures of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal taking the pheras have emerged on the Internet. In the photos, Aditya and Shweta can be seen holding each other’s hands and taking their wedding vows.

The pictures also showed the couple seeking blessings of the elderly after the wedding rituals. In another picture, Aditya and Shweta can be seen sitting while completing the wedding rituals while his parents Udit Narayan can be seen seated next to the couple with his wife Deepa Narayan Jha. Later, the groom was ecstatic and was photographed dancing along with his parents as they walked towards the wedding venue with the baraatis.



Aditya took to Instagram in November to reveal about his wedding. He shared a picture wherein the singer was seen hugging his girlfriend Shweta while they posed looking at the camera. He captioned the post, "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December."

