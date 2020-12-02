Aditya Narayan Makes His Way Through The Pre-wedding Celebrations With A Fabulous Dance

Aditya Narayan was seen having the time of his life as he danced joyfully during his pre-wedding celebrations. A video surfaced on the internet from one of Aditya Narayan’s fan pages where the actor can be seen dancing as he makes his way through the entrance of his pre-wedding celebration. The entry of the groom was accompanied by loud dhols and a piece of groovy DJ music in the background. The attendees at the ceremony immediately took out their phones to record the singer in his moment of pure joy.

Aditya Narayan makes his way through the pre-wedding celebrations

Aditya Narayan's wedding entrance looked magnificent from what one can tell from the captured video. The singer was accompanied by his soon to be wife Shweta Agarwal who also danced at the entrance along with Aditya. The two seemed extremely happy in the moment they shared and onlookers loved to watch them bond over their little dance routine.

The soon to be wed couple were seen wearing traditional outfits with Aditya Narayan donning a dark red kurta and Shweta walking out with an elegant orange crop top and skirt set. The duo looked gorgeous together as they walked down the aisle from the entrance accompanied by friends and family. The couple is all set to tie the knot and fans of the couple have been eagerly looking forward to it.

Aditya Narayan has been sharing a number of pictures from his set life and pictures of Shweta as well. Fans have loved watching the two bond on social media and thus praised the fan uploaded video. Fans of Aditya flooded the comments section with hearts to express their joy after watching the couple. The video also featured beautiful lighting set up with amazing backdrops. The entrance of the wedding too looked grand and delivered a proper aesthetic traditional essence to what could be the pre-wedding festivities. Aditya Narayan and Shweta have not yet posted moments from their wedding on social media just yet as they seem to be maintaining a low profile. The most recent picture of the couple features Aditya and Shweta holding each other in traditional attire. The singer simply captioned the post with an emoji, and fans showered tremendous love for the couple in the frame.

