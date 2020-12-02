These Pictures From Aditya Narayan & Shweta's Wedding Spills Out Some Major Couple Goals

Aditya Narayan recently got married to Shweta Agarwal in a small wedding ceremony. Aditya Narayan shared two of the most adorable clicks with his wife on his Instagram handle which left the netizens in awe. Let’s take a look at Aditya Narayan's wedding pics that he posted on Instagram.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s Wedding Photos

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding ceremony was held in a temple on December 1, 2020. Aditya posted this adorable click a few hours ago and in no time, it melted his fans' hearts. This picture marked the first one of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding photos. In the picture, Aditya Narayan can be seen in a wine coloured attire gazing into the eyes of Shweta Agarwal while she can be seen doing the same with a radiance of joy on her face. Shweta can be seen wearing a golden and matt copper coloured attire paired with spectacular gold and pearl necklace that enhanced her overall beauty. Her wavy sleeves made her attire even more elegant.

Aditya Narayan stated the hashtag of his wedding in the caption area that was called #ShwetakishAdi. The hashtag quirkily included the names of the bride and the groom. Best wishes and compliments came pouring in for the lovely couple. It involved their fans as well as other celebrity artists. Many of them congratulated after seeing Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding photos while others complimented them on how awesome and cute they look as a couple. Let’s take a look at how fans reacted to Aditya Narayan’s wedding pics.

Aditya Narayan also posted this picture two days ago when they both were all geared up for their wedding ceremony. In the picture, Aditya can be seen lovingly hugging his partner Shweta while she can be seen blushing in the cutest way. They both chose to wear traditional clothes to get clicked. Aditya can be seen wearing a turquoise coloured printed attire while Shweta aces the saree look with an elegant yellow one and flowers attached to her hair bun. Thousands of fans and celebrities took to Instagram and showered love on the lovely picture of the couple.

