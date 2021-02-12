Inside Nora Fatehi's Surprise Birthday Party Arranged By Aadil Khan At A Studio; Watch

As Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi turned a year older on February 6, actor-dancer Aadil Khan organised a surprise party for her at MAD studios, Mumbai. Recently, a video was shared on social media of the same, which gave a peek into the celebration. Interestingly, in the video, Aadil, along with his team arranged a cake and decorated the place to surprise Nora Fatehi. The video opened with Aadil Khan informing that they have planned "one surprise" for Nora while moving towards a door.

Nora Fatehi's birthday party

As he opened the door, Nora Fatehi entered. Nora was seen sporting a pristine white dress. Her knee-length crochet dress featured quarter length bell sleeves and a deep U-neckline. Also, the dress was cinched-in from the waistline. Nora opted for minimal accessories with her ensemble as she wore tiny gold hoop earrings and a sleek gold chain. On the other hand, for her hair, she kept it open in her usual side-parted style. Meanwhile, Aadil Khan opted for a casual look as he teamed his white denim with a blue shirt.

In the background, a bunch of people can be heard hooting for Nora. They also decorated a wall with heart-shaped balloons. As Aadil lit the candles, the Bharat actor's popular song Garmi started in the background. After cutting the cake, Nora took the first bite and later fed everyone present for the celebration. Aadil and Nora also performed the hook step of the song Garmi. In the last bit of the video, Nora was seen explaining a pose to Aadil Khan as their friends were clicking the duo's picture. Scroll down to watch the video.

On the professional front, the 29-year-old actor is basking in the success of her latest release, which is a music video titled Chhor Denge. Interestingly, Chhor Denge also featured Ehan Bhat alongside Nora. The song was dropped on February 4. So far, the video has managed to garner a positive response from the audience as it has bagged 65M+ views. Singer Parampara Tandon gave her voice to the song made under the banner of T-Series.

