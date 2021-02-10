Nora Fatehi Shares Her 'fav Part' From New Track 'Chhor Denge'

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has impressed the audience with her moves in the several music videos that she has featured in. She has recently performed an intense song by T-series titled Chhor Denge. She took to Instagram to share which part from the song was her favourite and also wrote a few lines from the track in the caption.

Nora Fatehi shares her favourite part from Chhor Denge song

The section of the video that Nora shared was the climax of the track when her character confronts her past lover and makes him realise what her real identity is. She is also seen walking over a bed of hot coal in the video. A ring of fire surrounds her and Nora is seen standing in the middle of it. In the caption, she wrote, 'My fav part - Arre tum kya janoge, Kitna maza aata hai dil tod ke..Aane na denge, Ankhon mein apni hum nami...Arey ban’ne na denge, Tumko hum apni kami' (sic).

The video that Nora shared garnered over 605K likes within three hours of uploading. Her fans and followers have showered their love on the post by commenting using red heart and fire emojis. See their reactions below:

Chhor Denge is sung by Parampara Tandon and features Nora Fatehi and Ehan Bhat in lead roles. The lyrics of the song are penned by Yogesh Dubey and the music for the same has been composed by Sachet-Parampara. The track was released on February 4, 2021, and has garnered over 58 million views on YouTube. Nora also has a YouTube channel where she shares the videos she has made dance covered on.

Nora Fatehi's videos

She made her dance debut with the song Dilbur from the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. The song garnered 21 million views within 24 hours of its release. Currently, the song stands at 983 million views. Some of her other popular videos are Pachatoge which has 502 million views, O Saki Saki which has 517 million views and Nach Meri Rani which has 371 million views on the video-sharing platform. She is next going to be seen in the historical drama film Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

