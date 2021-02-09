Nora Fatehi's Astonishing Look In A Red Saree Leaves Fans Gushing Over Her Beauty

Nora Fatehi, best-known for her spectacular dancing skills, recently added a video clip of her in which she depicted her mesmerising saree look that left all her fans drooling over her stunning beauty. Many of her fans were so overwhelmed to see the video that they couldn't help but swamp her post with immense affection and compliments. Check out Nora Fatehi’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her latest sizzling avatar.

Nora Fatehi recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this beautiful video clip of herself in which she can be seen in a stunning red saree with her hair beautifully curled up to her shoulders. In the video clip, she can be seen frequently changing her poses for the photoshoot depicting an intense yet charming expression. In the caption, she dropped in a question, ‘Where’s the lie?’ and mentioned that there were all facts. She even added a song in the background of a popular artist, Shenyang.

The fans took to Nora Fatehi’s Instagram and added numerous heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis to depict how lovely and adorable she looked in the red saree she was wearing. Some of Nora Fatehi’s fans also took to her Instagram post and stated in the comments how awesome she looked in her latest look while many others increased the likes on the post. Let’s have a look at Nora Fatehi’s Instagram and see how the fans loved her saree look.



Nora Fatehi’s music videos

Nora Fatehi’s music videos and her TV appearances have made her fan following increase rapidly over time. She has appeared in a variety of music videos in which she performed spectacularly with many other popular artists. Some of Nora Fatehi’s music videos are Pachtaoge, Naach meri Rani, Chhod Denge, Pepeta, Dilbar Arabic Version, Naah, and others.

Nora Fatehi has also appeared in a variety of movies TV shows namely Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, My Birthday Song, Bharat, Batla House, Street Dancer 3D, India’s Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, Top Model India and many others.

